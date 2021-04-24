Kawasaki India to start deliveries of 2021 Ninja 300 soon

Kawasaki India has announced using its social media handles that it will soon start deliveries of the new 2021 Ninja 300 bike in the country. The bike was launched last month and the Japanese motorcycle maker also introduced its booking voucher on the e-commerce website. The bookings for its new Ninja 300 can now also be made online on the Amazon India website. (Read more details here)

The 300 cc sports bike is currently priced at ₹3.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is nearly ₹20,000 more expensive in comparison to the previously sold BS 4-spec Ninja 300.

(Also Read: Kawasaki India launches ZH2, ZH2 SE supercharged bikes starting at ₹21.90 lakh)

Changes on the new sports bike include tweaked exterior colour schemes and an updated BS 6-complaint powertrain. Despite the new mechanical updates, the bike's 296 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine continues to push out 38.4 bhp of maximum power which is backed by 27 Nm of peak torque.

It is now available in three colour options including Lime Green with KRT graphics, Candy Lime Green, and Ebony. Save for the new paint schemes, there is no other change on the exterior profile of the motorcycle. It continues to use the same features that include a muscular fuel tank, twin-pod headlight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a step-up saddle.

(Also Read: Kawasaki's semi-automatic electronic gearbox under development)

The Ninja 300 is a direct rival to the likes of the KTM RC 390 and the Yamaha YZF-R3.