Kawasaki India announces price hike, effective from January 2021

Kawasaki India has recently announced that it is the latest automaker to join the list of companies hiking prices in January. It has released a new price list of the entire product portfolio which comes into effect from January 1st, 2021.

From 2021, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 will cost ₹6.39 lakh whereas its naked street counterpart, the Z650 will cost at ₹6.04 lakh. The bigger Z800 naked superbike will set you back by ₹8.19 lakh, while the popular sport-touring motorcycle Ninja 1000SX will cost slightly higher at ₹11.04 lakh. Similarly, the rest of the products in the range such as Vulcan S, Versys 650, Versys 1000, W800 and more, will cost higher from next year.

Since the new prices come into effect from next year, customers who make the bookings on/before December 31st, 2020, will have to pay the current ex-showroom prices.

New prices will come into effect from January 1st, 2021.

Kawasaki is yet to introduce the updated BS 6 variant of the Ninja 300 motorcycle in the Indian market, while the rest of the bigger Ninja variants have already received the BS 6 update. The now-discontinued Ninja 300 BS 4 was earlier priced at ₹2.98 lakh.

Recently, Kawasaki has also partnered with Idemitsu, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-performance lubricants in India. Kawasaki will procure its Kawasaki Genuine Oil with the help of Idemitsu for all Kawasaki motorcycles in the country. (More details here)

(All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi)