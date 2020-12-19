Idemitsu lube to partner with Kawasaki India for 'Kawasaki Genuine Oil'

Headquartered in Japan, Idemitsu, one of the leading manufacturers and supplier of high-performance lubricants in India has announced its partnership with Indian Kawasaki Motors to manufacture it's indigenously researched and tested Kawasaki Genuine Oil for all Kawasaki motorcycles in India.

Mr. Naoki Matsumoto Managing Director from India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd, says, "It is a great opportunity for two renowned Japanese brands to join hands and showcase the expertise. We focus on best customers experience with reassurance and world class superbike technology and engineering. "

Idemitsu, Japan's predominant lubricant manufacturer, in coalition with Kawasaki has developed KGO to meet the exact requirement of Kawasaki motorcycles.

Kawasaki Full Synthetic 10W-40MA has been developed using high-quality base oil and additives to support excellent engine performance and ensure "Superior Riding Experience to Each Kawasaki Machine Owner" due to its key advantages such as Smooth Gear Shift, Full Throttle, and Enhanced Engine Protection even in severe driving conditions.

With Launch of KGO, Idemitsu will collaborate with the authorised Dealers of India Kawasaki Motors in India to lend the best assistance for product promotion, smooth deliveries and enhanced service experience. About Idemitsu Idemitsu Lube India Pvt Ltd. is a subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co. (Japan).

Idemitsu Kosan Is a leading Japanese petroleum company that is manufacturing Automobile and Industrial Lubricants globally. Idemitsu's aim is to progressively work towards providing environment friendly, high quality and latest technology lubricants to our customers., Idemitsu's, Indian operation were commenced in 2006 as it entered as a Lubricant sales and marketing company with objective to offer best in class products and finest services to major OEMs in the country.

