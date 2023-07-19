HT Auto
India's first race bike for kids Atom GP1 launched at 2.75 lakh

In a big push for motorsport at the grassroots level, CRA Motorsports, a Coimbatore-based outfit has introduced Atom GP1 race bike specially designed for children. Targeted at budding racers between the ages of 10-17 years, the Atom GP1 is priced at 2.75 lakh + GST and aims to create a segment of its own as a mini GP motorcycle kit. It will help riders get more accustomed with power and track duties before graduating to bigger bikes. Do note, the Atom GP1 is not road legal and is a track-spec offering.

By: HT Auto Desk
19 Jul 2023, 15:08 PM
The Atom GP1 has been developed over a period of three years. The first prototype was developed in 2020, followed by the second a year later. The prototypes have been tested across several tracks across the country including the Kari Motor Speedway, Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT), Chicane Circuit in Hyderabad, Kari Town in UAE, Meco Kartopia and among more.

With respect to power, the Atom GP1 draws power from a 159.3 cc single-cylinder, two-valve, carburetted engine tuned for 15 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.85 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike comes with a custom-built frame with USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while there's a single disc brake at the front with a petal disc at the rear. The bike rides on 12-inch alloy wheels borrowed from the TVS NTorq with race compound TVS Remora tyres. Visually, the Atom GP1 will remind many of a certain Italian motorcycle with a V4 heart. The bike gets a fibre glass body shell with an SS race exhaust.

The Atom GP1 motorcycle kits will be used for training and racing purposes. The bikes will be manufactured in Coimbatore at CRA Motorsports facility and the company has an initial production capacity of 250 units per annum. The company spent the last eight months getting the production plant together, while also bringing its suppliers and spares in place.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2023, 15:08 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Atom GP1 CRA Motorsports

