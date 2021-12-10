India-made TVS Ntorq 125 launched in the Philippines

TVS Motor Company, on Friday, announced that it has launched its popular NTorq 125 scooter in the market of the Philippines. The NTorq 125 comes out as one of the most popular sporty scooters in the 125 cc segment in India and the company aims to target the ‘aspirational young customers in the Philippines’ with its NTorq scooter.

The NTorq 125 features the company's RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) platform and comes kitted with features such as a Bluetooth-connected speedometer, multi-mode display for street and ride stats, navigation assist, engine temperature indicator, and phone battery strength display unit.

The Hosur-based automaker said that it is excited to launch its new product in the market of the Philippines. “It has been our constant endeavour to provide our valued Filipino customers with quality two-wheeler offerings that best suit their lifestyle without compromising on functionality and technology. It gives us utmost pleasure to introduce TVS N 125 with best-in-class features and RT-Fi technology in the Philippines," said Thangarajan, President Director, PT TVS Motor Company, Indonesia.

The new TVS NTorq 125 comes with a range of colour options including Matte Red, Metallic Grey, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue. Needless to say, one of the key highlights of the NTorq sporty scooter is its ‘SMARTXONNECT’ application, which basically is an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology allowing the scooter to be paired to the TVS Connect mobile App.

Apart from the new NTorq 125, the company has also announced the launch of Apache RR 310 in the Philippines. For the record, TVS' flagship products in the Southeast Asian country are Dazz scooter and King FI Euro 4 three-wheeler.