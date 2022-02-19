HT Auto
Home Two-wheelers India-bound KTM 390 Adventure with 21-inch front spoke wheel spotted

India-bound KTM 390 Adventure with 21-inch front spoke wheel spotted

The new spy image suggests that the next-gen KTM 390 Adventure will come out to be a more dedicated off-road machine than the existing model.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2022, 09:53 AM
One of the biggest updates on the new 390 ADV is going to be its spoke wheels along with a bigger 21-inch unit at the front. (VisorDown)
One of the biggest updates on the new 390 ADV is going to be its spoke wheels along with a bigger 21-inch unit at the front. (VisorDown)

After recently updating its popular RC range globally, KTM is now developing an update to the 390 Adventure which has been spotted getting tested overseas. From the details emerging out of the latest spy shots, the new 390 Adventure will come out to be a more dedicated off-road machine than the existing model.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Adventure
248.76 cc
₹ 2.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm Rc 390 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 390
373.3 cc
₹ 2.53 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 390 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Duke
373.2 cc
₹ 2.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 390 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 390 Adventure
373.2 cc
₹ 3.03 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R 1250 Gs Adventure
1254 cc
₹ 21.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹ 54,500 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The newly spotted motorcycle could be the next-generation update of the current model, or it could also be a more dirt-friendly avatar with ‘Enduro’ tag on it. However, since KTM usually introduces generation updates in a gap of 5-7 years, this seems to be the correct time for the next-gen 390 Adventure.

(Also Read: KTM 1290 Super Duke-based Brabus 1300R breaks cover)

The spy images also suggest that one of the biggest updates on the model is going to be its spoke wheels along with a bigger 21-inch unit at the front. That said, other key changes could include a new frame, features, and updates to the styling. One completely new item on the motorcycle visible in the picture is the use of a totally revised swingarm. 

The company may also introduce changes to the bike's powertrain but that's not confirmed as of yet. As far as its public debut goes, it is still in the middle of the development stages so expect it to be ready only by the end of 2023 or early 2024. 

(Also Read: KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed)

Meanwhile, KTM is gearing up for the launch of its latest-gen RC390 in the Indian market. The motorcycle will go on sale in the country in the next few weeks. It has already made its global debut as a replacement for the last-gen model. 

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2022, 09:53 AM IST
TAGS: KTM KRM 390 390 Adventure 390 Enduro
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ninety One Cycles launches Meraki S7 electric cycle at ₹34,999
Ninety One Cycles launches Meraki S7 electric cycle at 34,999
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be offered with connected car tech features
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be offered with connected car tech features
Renault teases hydrogen-powered concept car with combustion engine
Renault teases hydrogen-powered concept car with combustion engine
India-bound KTM 390 Adventure with 21-inch front spoke wheel spotted
India-bound KTM 390 Adventure with 21-inch front spoke wheel spotted
Ford plans to separate EV business to increase valuation like Tesla: Reports
Ford plans to separate EV business to increase valuation like Tesla: Reports

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city