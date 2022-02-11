HT Auto
Home Two-wheelers India-bound 2022 Honda CB500X breaks cover: Things to note

India-bound 2022 Honda CB500X breaks cover: Things to note

For 2022, the Honda CB500X gets an updated paint scheme called Pearl Organic Green with Black.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2022, 01:35 PM
The 2022 iteration of the Honda CB500X adventure motorcycle now comes riding on the 41mm Showa upside-down forks.
The 2022 iteration of the Honda CB500X adventure motorcycle now comes riding on the 41mm Showa upside-down forks.

Honda has revealed the new 2022 CB500X for the global markets. The yearly updated model has been given new colour options along with several changes to the suspension kit.

For starters, the 2022 iteration of the mid-displacement adventure motorcycle now comes riding on the 41mm Showa upside-down forks.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Cb500x (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb500x
471.03 cc
₹ 6.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹ 54,500 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹ 56,940 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Grazia (HT Auto photo)
Honda Grazia
124 cc
₹ 60,539 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹ 62,200 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

This is quite a notable upgrade over the previous telescopic forks. Apart from that, other key additions on the bike also include a new front wheel made of cast aluminum. This unit is lighter than the previously found unit. Also, the bike now uses two discs, 296mm each. These units come as a replacement to the previous single 310mm disc found on the its predecessor. The brakes are also offered with a safety net of dual-channel ABS. The bike has also gained new swingarm which is lighter by 1 kg over the previous unit.

(Also Read: After Suzuki, Honda Motor issues statement over Kashmir tweet row. Read here)

For 2022, the Honda CB500X gets an updated paint scheme called Pearl Organic Green with Black. Apart from these updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged.

The powertrain has been retained as the bike continues along with its 471cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine delivering 46.9bhp of power at 8,600rpm and 43Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission is a six-speed gearbox.

Also there is no change on the motorcycle's digital instrument cluster that comes with Shift Up and Gear Position function.

Soon after its international debut, expect the bike be also launched in the Indian market. Although, at a slightly higher price tag. The current model has been priced at 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2022, 01:34 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda India Honda CB500X 2022 CB500X
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

India-bound 2022 Honda CB500X breaks cover: Things to note
India-bound 2022 Honda CB500X breaks cover: Things to note
Passenger vehicle sales continues to struggle due to chip crisis, down by 8%
Passenger vehicle sales continues to struggle due to chip crisis, down by 8%
Ola Electric Futurefactory completes one year: The journey so far
Ola Electric Futurefactory completes one year: The journey so far
Forget the stick: Top 10 affordable automatic cars in India
Forget the stick: Top 10 affordable automatic cars in India
Volkswagen starts to export T-Cross SUV, sold as Taigun in India, to Mexico
Volkswagen starts to export T-Cross SUV, sold as Taigun in India, to Mexico

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city