In pics: Yezdi Roadster launched in India, priced from ₹1.98 lakh 6 Photos . Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 12:05 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6Yezdi Roadster motorcycle comes with neo-retro design style and has quite an imposing road presence. The weight of the bike is 184 kilos and the wheelbase is 1,440 mm. It has a ground clearance of 175 mm, which should be adequate for everyday ride in city conditions. 2/6Both wheels of the Yezdi Roadster are tubeless. While the front wheel measure 18 inches, the rear one is 17 inches. The suspension job is handled by telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin rear shock absorbers with preload adjust. 3/6Yezdi Roadster sports round LED headlights, taillights and dual exhaust. It is offered in five colour options. These include Roadster Dark Smoke Grey, Steel Blue and Hunter Green besides Roadster Chrome Gallant Grey and Sin Silver. 4/6Yezdi has sourced the same 334cc engines that are used in Jawa motorcycles. The single cylinder liquid cooled unit on the Roadster is capable of generating output of 29.7 PS and 29 Nm of peak torque. 5/6The rider console is digital encased in an LCD panel. It shows all necessary ride-related information like tripmeter, distance to empty, time, ABS mode and gear indicators. 6/6The price of the Yezdi Roadster starts from ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 as well as Meteor 350 motorcycles, among others.