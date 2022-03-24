In pics: Okhi 90 form Okinawa Autotech makes big claim
Okhi 90 is the latest electric scooter to hit the Indian market and is taking on some very credible rivals in its segment.
Okhi 90 from Okinawa Autotech has been launched in the country at a pan-India, ex-showrrom price of ₹1.22 lakh. It is a high-speed electric scooter aimed primarily at customers between 18 and 45 years of age.
Okinawa Autotech Founder Jeetender Sharma with the newly-launched Okhi 90 electric scooter.
Okhi 90 stands on first-in-segment 16-inch alloy wheels.
The styling on the Okhi 90 is more sporty than in its siblings and this is most evident on the LED head light which gets a light sensitive sensor for better visibility. It also gets 40 litres of cargo space.
Available in four colours - Red, Grey, Blue and White, the Okhi 90 has a top speed of 90 kmph and can hit the mark in 10 seconds. With a range of up to 160 kms, it gets two ride modes and has a removable 72V 50 AH lithium-ion battery.
The Okhi 90 also offers a long list of smart and connected features which include navigation, music control and others.
First Published Date: 24 Mar 2022, 07:46 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS