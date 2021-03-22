Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > In Pics: New Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched

In Pics: New Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched

Updated: 22 Mar 2021, 06:01 PM IST
  • Pricing of the new Interceptor 650 starts from 2,75,467 Standard (single tone) and the Continental GT 650 is priced from 2,91,701 (Standard colourways).
  • Both the bikes are now available with Royal Enfield's MIY options.
Royal Enfield on Monday launched the 2021 Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 bikes with new updates and refreshed colour options.
Both the new Royal Enfield 650 cc bikes will be available with a host of new MiY options which will provide customers a choice to personalise their motorcycles according to their own taste and style.
The Interceptor 650 is now available in two new Standard (single tone) colourways - Canyon Red and Ventura Blue; two new Custom (dual tone) colourways - Downtown Drag, and Sunset Strip.
There is also an updated version of the chrome variant in Mark 2 available on the new Interceptor 650 motorcycle.
2021 Interceptor 650 retains the existing single-tone Orange Crush and the dual tone Baker Express paint options.
Overall, the new Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 comes with seven colour options, while the Continental GT 650 gets five new themes.
The Continental GT 650 cafe racer has been launched in five new colour options.
New Continental GT 650 has received Rocker Red Standard (single tone) along with British Racing Green Standard.
2021 Continental GT 650 also get new Custom (dual tone) colourways - Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm, along with a tweaked chrome variant of existing Mister Clean.
