In Pics: New Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 launched 9 Photos . Updated: 22 Mar 2021, 06:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk Pricing of the new Interceptor 650 starts from ₹2,75,467 Standard (single tone) and the Continental GT 650 is priced from ₹2,91,701 (Standard colourways). Both the bikes are now available with Royal Enfield's MIY options. 1/9Royal Enfield on Monday launched the 2021 Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 bikes with new updates and refreshed colour options. 2/9Both the new Royal Enfield 650 cc bikes will be available with a host of new MiY options which will provide customers a choice to personalise their motorcycles according to their own taste and style. 3/9The Interceptor 650 is now available in two new Standard (single tone) colourways - Canyon Red and Ventura Blue; two new Custom (dual tone) colourways - Downtown Drag, and Sunset Strip. 4/9There is also an updated version of the chrome variant in Mark 2 available on the new Interceptor 650 motorcycle. 5/92021 Interceptor 650 retains the existing single-tone Orange Crush and the dual tone Baker Express paint options. 6/9Overall, the new Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 comes with seven colour options, while the Continental GT 650 gets five new themes. 7/9The Continental GT 650 cafe racer has been launched in five new colour options. 8/9New Continental GT 650 has received Rocker Red Standard (single tone) along with British Racing Green Standard. 9/92021 Continental GT 650 also get new Custom (dual tone) colourways - Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm, along with a tweaked chrome variant of existing Mister Clean.