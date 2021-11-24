In pics: From Royal Enfield SG 650 to Kawasaki Ninja, best bikes from EICMA 8 Photos . Updated: 24 Nov 2021, 04:28 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/8EICMA or International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition is all set to open its doors from November 25 with some of the most amazing motorcycles and scooters getting an unveil in Milan. Here is a look at the Vespa electric scooter from Piaggio. (AFP) 2/8A man takes a photo of a model presenting an MV Agusta motorcycle at EICMA. (AFP) 3/8Team Aprilia Spanish Grand Prix motorcycle racer Aleix Espargaro poses for pictures on a electric Piaggio 1 at EICMA. (AFP) 4/8A model presents a Kawasaki Ninja H2SX at EICMA. (AFP) 5/8A model presents s Suzuki Katana motorcycle at EICMA. (AFP) 6/8A model poses by motorcycles and motorbikes on display on the NIU stand at EICMA. (AFP) 7/8A man takes a picture of a Honda NT 1100 on display on the Honda stand at EICMA. (AFP) 8/8Royal Enfield SG 650 Concept has been unveiled at the event.