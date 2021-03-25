In pics: All-new BMW M 1000 RR launched in India 5 Photos . Updated: 25 Mar 2021, 12:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk The 2021 BMW M 1000 RR will be sold and serviced through the BMW Motorrad authorized dealer network, present across India .The new M 1000 RR is the first M model from BMW Motorrad in India. 1/5The pricing of the new BMW M 1000 RR starts from ₹42 lakh and extends up to ₹45 lakh for the higher Competiton package (both prices are ex-showroom). 2/5As per the auto maker, the BMW ShiftCam Technology on the new M 1000 RR provides the bike an excellent torque curve that is captivating even at low and middle speeds. 3/5There is a 6.5-inch Multifunctional instrument panel on the all-new BMW M 1000 RR which displays all the information in a clear and readable format. The Pure Ride screen displays the essentials or one of three Core Ride screens that display other important information. 4/5The all-new BMW M 1000 RR comes with a newly developed water/oil cooled in-line four cylinder engine. This unit is based on the powertrain from the existing S 1000 RR super sportbike. 5/5The BMW M 10000 RR sprints from 0 100 Km in 3.1 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 306 km/h.