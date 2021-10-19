In Pics: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R announced in two new paint schemes 5 Photos . Updated: 19 Oct 2021, 06:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Kawasaki has introduced the newly updated 2022 Ninja ZX-10R for the global markets. Apart from the newly refreshed litre-class supersports bike the company has also unveiled some other models. 2/5Apart from the standard model, the company is also offering the latest Ninja in a KRT edition. Save for the new updates to the paint scheme, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged. 3/5The latest option incorporates the Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray colour with hints of Metallic Diablo Black. The updated paint scheme also features pinstripes along with ‘10R’ decals on either side of the fairing. 4/5The new Ninja continues to pack a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and designer blacked-out wheels. 5/5The bike is expected to be launched in the international markets soon. It is also bound to go on sale in India, soon after its global debut.