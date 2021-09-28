In Pics: 2021 Kawasaki Z650RS breaks cover 5 Photos . Updated: 28 Sep 2021, 03:57 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5The new Kawasaki Z650RS comes based on the already available Z900RS bike but uses a smaller 650cc platform from the Ninja 650 and the Z650 bikes. 2/5The Kawasaki Z650RS will set sight on other retro-classic models including the Triumph Bonneville range. 3/5Apart from the powertrain, the Z650RS also shares a majority of its hardware components with the Z650/Ninja 650 bikes. 4/5On the outside, the Z650 gets a retro design with a round front headlight, a curvy fuel tank, split-spoke wheels, and a flat saddle. 5/5The Z650RS has been made available in three colour schemes – Metallic Spark Black, Candy Emerald Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey/Ebony.