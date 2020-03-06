Hyundai's foldable e-scooter is a pocket dynamite for last-mile connectivity

Hyundai Motors' vision for the future is not all about cutting-edge technology and flying vehicles. It is every bit as much for the perennial question of how to address concerns over last-mile connectivity and the Korean car maker may now have the appropriate solution - a 7-kilo electric scooter than can be unpacked in a jiffy and taken out for short distances of about 20 kilometers.

Featuring a 10.5 Ah lithium battery, Hyundai's electric scooter boasts of a top speed of 20 kmph and can last for around 20 kilometers on a single charge. It comes complete with curved front LED headlights, two rear tail lamps and a digital display that shows battery status and speed.

The most recent iteration of Hyundai's electric scooter gets a rear-wheel drive which, the company says, ensures better safety and stability. Suspension has been moved to the front wheel to help it tackle rough surfaces with better control. And if that's not enough, the e-scooter will soon also get regenerative braking system that could increase its range by about 1.5 kilometers.

And after all of this, when time comes to return to more conventional means of transportation, the e-scooter can be folded and packed into the rear seats of a sedan or the boot of a compact car.

While the e-scooter from Hyundai is not likely to hit commercial production scales any time soon, the company says it could be the perfect solution for crowded cities battling traffic woes. "Our personal electric scooter makes first- and last-mile commuting a joy, while helping to reduce congestion and emissions in city centers," says Dongjin Hyun, Head of Hyundai Motor Group's robotics team.