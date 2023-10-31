Honda XL750 Transalp delivery timeline unveiled

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter recently launched the XL750 Transalp in the Indian market. The manufacturer launched the motorcycle at Rs. 10,99,990 (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and will be sold in BigWing Top Line dealerships. The XL750 Transalp comes to India through the CBU route and Honda will bring only 100 units to the Indian market. The deliveries of the XL750 Transalp will begin in November. The motorcycle will be sold in two colours - Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black.

Powering the XL750 Transalp is a 755cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and comes with a 270-degree crank. It puts out 90.51 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 75 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Honda is offering throttle-by-wire and five riding modes - Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User. These riding modes adjust Engine Power, Engine Braking andHonda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with ABS and assist slipper clutch. In User mode, the rider can make adjustments according to his or her liking.

Suspension duties are performed by Showa 43 mm up-side down forks and at the rear, there is a pro-link monoshock. Braking duties are performed by 310 mm dual discs in the front and a 256 mm single disc at the rear. Up-front there are two-piston calipers whereas at the rear there is a one-piston caliper. Moreover, the motorcycle is also equipped with dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

The motorcycle comes with a 5-inch TFT panel that shows information like speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge & consumption, riding modes, engine parameters and more. It can be controlled via the switchgear on the left handlebar. There is also a Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCs), which links the rider to their smartphone while on the move and allows voice management of calls, messages, music & navigation. It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to the vehicles behind by flashing hazard lamps and there’s an automatic turn signal cancelling function as well.

