HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Xl750 Transalp Delivery Timeline Unveiled

Honda XL750 Transalp delivery timeline unveiled

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter recently launched the XL750 Transalp in the Indian market. The manufacturer launched the motorcycle at Rs. 10,99,990 (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and will be sold in BigWing Top Line dealerships. The XL750 Transalp comes to India through the CBU route and Honda will bring only 100 units to the Indian market. The deliveries of the XL750 Transalp will begin in November. The motorcycle will be sold in two colours - Ross White and Matte Ballistic Black.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp uses a parallel twin engine
Honda XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp uses a parallel twin engine

Powering the XL750 Transalp is a 755cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and comes with a 270-degree crank. It puts out 90.51 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 75 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

Honda is offering throttle-by-wire and five riding modes - Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User. These riding modes adjust Engine Power, Engine Braking andHonda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with ABS and assist slipper clutch. In User mode, the rider can make adjustments according to his or her liking.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Sp160 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP160
₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Honda Forza350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Forza350
₹ 3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Pcx160 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda PCX160
₹ 1.20 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB350RS
₹ 1.90 - 2.19 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cbr500r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CBR500R
₹ 4.99 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Cbr150r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda CBR150R
₹ 1.70 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Suspension duties are performed by Showa 43 mm up-side down forks and at the rear, there is a pro-link monoshock. Braking duties are performed by 310 mm dual discs in the front and a 256 mm single disc at the rear. Up-front there are two-piston calipers whereas at the rear there is a one-piston caliper. Moreover, the motorcycle is also equipped with dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

Also Read : Check out this hands-free personal mobility concept from Honda

The motorcycle comes with a 5-inch TFT panel that shows information like speedometer, tachometer, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge & consumption, riding modes, engine parameters and more. It can be controlled via the switchgear on the left handlebar. There is also a Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCs), which links the rider to their smartphone while on the move and allows voice management of calls, messages, music & navigation. It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to the vehicles behind by flashing hazard lamps and there’s an automatic turn signal cancelling function as well.

First Published Date: 31 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST
TAGS: Sport dual Honda Honda Motorcycle and Scooter XL750 Transalp Honda

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.