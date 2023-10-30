HT Auto
Check out this hands-free personal mobility concept from Honda

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Oct 2023, 11:49 AM
As a part of its Japan Mobility Show display, Honda Motor has showcased some vehicles and concepts that give a sneap peak into the future of mobility. One such innovative concept is the UNI-ONE, which is a hands-free personal mobility device, designed especially for those with mobility disabilities. It can be steered by using just body weight while sitting and thus allows one to perform certain tasks while moving.

Honda Motor has displayed the UNI-ONE personal mobility concept at the ongoing Japan Auto Show, Users can steer this concept vehicle simply by shifting their body weight while sitting without using hands and thus perform certain tasks while moving. It has been designed to expand opportunities for users with mobility challenges.
One of the unique features of the Honda UNI-ONE is that it changes its height. It takes the low position for more stability while the user is getting on, and shifts to the high position once moving, so that the user will have an eye level close to that of people who are standing. 
A Honda UNI-ONE user can move in all directions just by shifting their body weight, thus using both hands freely. The idea is that having an eye level close to that of standing people enables natural communications while moving.
By using data such as inclination angle and angular velocity, the intension estimation controller performs calculations to estimate the user’s intentions, such as whether the user wants to stay in place, or to move toward which direction and at what speed. Based on the results of the estimate, the stabilization controller performs calculations to control the wheels so that the UNI-ONE does not lean too far and applies feedback control to achieve natural behavior that is neither too fast nor too slow.
UNI-ONE will be in Low Position Mode while the user is getting on, and in High Position Mode while the user is moving around with the balance control. 
The system used in the UNI-ONE makes use of posture sensors to detect the user's natural postural movements.
Another unique feature of this mobility concept is that it can change its height. It takes a ‘low position’ for more stability while the user is getting on to the vehicle, and shifts to the ‘high position’ once the user is seated and moving, so that the user will have an eye level close to that of people who are standing. This enables the user to carry out natural communications while moving as well as perform tasks with hands.

The Honda UNI-ONE features two drive wheels a and an advanced control technology to prevent the device from tipping over. Apart from using the body weight, the vehicle can even be steered using the joystick when in low position. In fact, the vehicle is designed in such as way that it can be used not just by people with disabilities and elderly but also those who are not physically impaired.

The system used in the UNI-ONE makes use of posture sensors to detect the user's natural postural movements. The data regarding inclination angle and angular velocity is used to estimate the user's intentions, such as whether s/he wants to stay in place, or move and at what speed. Based on the results of the estimate, the vehicle applies feedback control to achieve natural behavior.

Further, Honda's original wheel mechanism enables highly responsive movement in all directions, to achieve smooth functioning.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2023, 11:49 AM IST
