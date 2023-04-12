Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Which affordable motorcycle should you get?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's most recent launch was the Shine 100. It is an affordable commuter motorcycle. The Japanese manufacturer wants a chunk of this segment where motorcycles from Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj are dominating. One of the biggest sellers in this segment is Bajaj's CT 110X which will be going directly against the Honda Shine 100. So, here is a comparison between the two motorcycles.

Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Looks

In terms of looks, the Shine 100 looks like any other commuter motorcycle. It does not have anything that stands out. All the lighting elements on the motorcycle are LED units. There are also alloy wheels on offer. On the other hand, the CT 110X has a rugged-looking design compared to its previous-gen, the CT 100. There are tank grips, alloy wheels, stitched seats, a black visor and a rear carrier.

Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Shine 100 is an all-new 99.7 cc engine that produces 7.6 hp and 8.05 Nm. The engine is E20-ready and complies with OBD2. On the other hand, the CT 110X is powered by a 115.45 cc engine that produces 8.48 hp and 9.81 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Hardware

Honda is using a diamond-type frame that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear. The CT 110X uses a square tube, single down tube with a lower Cradle frame that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and spring-in-spring shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties on both motorcycles are done by drum brakes.

Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Price

The Shine 100 is priced at ₹64,900 whereas the Bajaj CT 110X costs ₹67,706. Both prices are ex-showroom, Maharashtra. The CT 110X is slightly more expensive but it does come with a better design language and a more powerful engine.

