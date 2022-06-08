HT Auto
Honda releases new sketches of the upcoming Hornet

The upcoming Honda Hornet streetfighter might come out to be a rival to the likes of KTM 890 Duke and Triumph Trident 660.  
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2022, 08:26 AM
Honda Hornet is likely to make its official debut sometime around 2023. 
Honda has previously teased the Hornet concept for the very first time earlier this year and now the company has rolled out the fresh sketch images revealing new design details of the upcoming streetfighter that will see the light of day sometime around 2023.  

(Also Read: Honda Vario 160, ADV350 premium scooters may arrive in India. Here's why)

The sketch images reveal the sharp look of the middleweight streetfighter which features long tank extensions with the underneath radiator shrouds. To match the overall sharp profile there is quite a pointy tail end. Needless to say, the production version of the model might be a bit toned down in terms of exterior appearance and feature tad different body panels.  

The company might add the existing 745cc parallel-twin motor found in the internationally-sold NC750X in the upcoming Hornet motorcycle. However, the engine might be added in a different state of tune to suit the bike's character. The overall output from this engine might be found at around 70 bhp and 65 Nm, but the numbers are likely to be made official at a later stage.

The bike will be kitted with premium hardware for the suspension, brakes as well as the tyres. But the company might be able to limit the overall cost of the bike with the use of a twin motor configuration instead of an inline-four motor that's found on the Honda CB650R naked streetfighter. 

(Also Read: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sells 353,188 two-wheelers in May)

Honda is most likely to roll out the motorcycle as early as 2023. The bike might also make its way to the Indian market after its international debut. 

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 08:23 AM IST
Honda Honda Hornet Hornet 2.0 2022 Honda Hornet New Hornet Hornet 2022
