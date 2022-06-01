HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Sells 353,188 Two Wheelers In May

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sells 353,188 two-wheelers in May

Honda holds the pole position in the Indian scooter market with its Activa range.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 06:15 PM
Honda holds the pole position in the Indian scooter segment.
Honda holds the pole position in the Indian scooter segment.
Honda holds the pole position in the Indian scooter segment.
Honda holds the pole position in the Indian scooter segment.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday announced that it sold a total of 353,188 units of motorcycles and scooters in May 2022. The two-wheeler manufacturer also said that it sold 320,844 motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market, while it also exported 32,344 units of two-wheelers to overseas markets.

The Japanese auto giant that currently holds the second position in the Indian two-wheeler market said that its sales performance last year was impacted due to the pandemic related disruptions. However, this year, the auto company has recorded significant growth.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Cr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cr-v
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 14.4 kmpl
₹28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | TVS Motor sales | Bajaj Auto sales)

Commenting on the sales performance in May 2022, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said that the market is gaining back strength as disturbances like supply chain disruptions are subsiding coupled with the rise in physical presence at office and educational institutions. "The sales figures this month remain incomparable from May’21 as frequent lockdowns in wake of second wave marred the performance during this period last year. Growth in domestic as well as international trade continues to complement each other as we approach an early monsoon," he further added.

The two-wheeler manufacturer has also informed that it is focusing on the expansion of the premium retail network BigWing. It recently opened its BigWing outlets in Muvattupuzha and Attingal in Kerala and in Indore of Madhya Pradesh as well.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 06:14 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Activa Honda scooters Honda motocycle Hond
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts
The 2023 KTM 450 SMR has already gone on sale in the international market.
KTM 450 SMR receives major updates for 2023
Official rendered teaser image of upcoming Fisker Pear EV. 
Fisker Pear EV gets 2024 launch timeline
Mahindra had showcased the e-XUV300 at the Auto Expo back in 2020.
Mahindra electric SUV range to break cover on August 15

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Honda sells 8,188 cars in India in May
Honda sells 8,188 cars in India in May
Hyundai India sells 51,263 cars in May, records 67% growth
Hyundai India sells 51,263 cars in May, records 67% growth
2023 BMW iX1: First look
2023 BMW iX1: First look
BMW teases LMDh Le Mans race car ahead of June 6 premiere, track debut nearing
BMW teases LMDh Le Mans race car ahead of June 6 premiere, track debut nearing
Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track
Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city