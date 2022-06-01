Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sells 353,188 two-wheelers in May

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday announced that it sold a total of 353,188 units of motorcycles and scooters in May 2022. The two-wheeler manufacturer also said that it sold 320,844 motorcycles and scooters in the domestic market, while it also exported 32,344 units of two-wheelers to overseas markets.

The Japanese auto giant that currently holds the second position in the Indian two-wheeler market said that its sales performance last year was impacted due to the pandemic related disruptions. However, this year, the auto company has recorded significant growth.

Commenting on the sales performance in May 2022, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said that the market is gaining back strength as disturbances like supply chain disruptions are subsiding coupled with the rise in physical presence at office and educational institutions. "The sales figures this month remain incomparable from May’21 as frequent lockdowns in wake of second wave marred the performance during this period last year. Growth in domestic as well as international trade continues to complement each other as we approach an early monsoon," he further added.

The two-wheeler manufacturer has also informed that it is focusing on the expansion of the premium retail network BigWing. It recently opened its BigWing outlets in Muvattupuzha and Attingal in Kerala and in Indore of Madhya Pradesh as well.

