Bajaj Auto sees slight growth in total vehicle sales in May

Bajaj Auto's May exports declined 22 per cent to 1,63,560 units as compared to 2,11,032 units in May of 2021.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 11:57 AM
Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported that it has witnessed a slight growth in its total vehicle sales in May at 2,75,868 units when compared with 2,71,862 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The company's total domestic sales, including sales of commercial vehicles, soared 85 per cent to 1,12,308 units as against 60,830 units sold in May of 2021.

On the other hand, while exports declined 22 per cent to 1,63,560 units as compared to 2,11,032 units in May of 2021. Total two-wheelers sales rose 4 per cent to 2,49,499 units in the year-ago month as compared to 2,40,554 units in May of 2021. 

(Also read | Bajaj Auto makes KTM, Husqvarna bikes expensive in India. Check full list here)

Bajaj Auto's total commercial vehicle sales in May stood at 26,369 units, 16 per cent down from 31,308 vehicles sold in May of last year. Total domestic sales of the two-wheelers rose by a whopping 59 per cent in May of 2022 to 96,102 units when compared to 60,342 vehicles sold in the country in the same month of 2021. 

However, the two-wheeler maker's exports witnessed a decline of 15 per cent to 1,53,397 units in May, as against 1,80,212 units in the same month last year.

In a separate development, the company recently expanded the geographical retail footprint of its Chetak electric scooter by introducing it in Solapur, Maharashtra. Few weeks back, the battery-powered scooter was launched in Kolkata. The company had previously announced that the Chetak electric scooter has already crossed a milestone of 5,000 units in Maharashtra. 

Apart from Solapur city, the scooter is available for purchase in five cities in Maharashtra including Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune. It is available in a single variant priced at 1,34,814 (ex-showroom) and comes with various colour choices such as Brooklyn Black, Hazel Nut, Indigo Metallic, and Velluto Rosso.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Chetak
