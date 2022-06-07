HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Vario 160, Adv350 Premium Scooters May Arrive In India. Here's Why

Honda Vario 160, ADV350 premium scooters may arrive in India. Here's why

The Honda ADV350 is a rugged-looking premium scooter that features a fairly tall stance.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2022, 06:14 PM
Honda ADV350 retails in several international markets. 
Honda ADV350 retails in several international markets. 
Honda ADV350 retails in several international markets. 
Honda ADV350 retails in several international markets. 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has patented several two-wheelers in the market. Apart from filing a design patent for U-Go electric scooter, the company has also filed patent application for off-road maxi-scooter - the ADV350 as well as Vario 160 premium scooter. While the former, as the name suggests, is a muscular-looking adventure offering, the latter is a sport-oriented scooter that takes on the likes of the Yamaha Aerox 155. 

The Honda ADV350 is a rugged-looking premium scooter that features a fairly tall stance. After making its first official debut at the EICMA 2021, the scooter was later on introduced in the international markets and gathered a positive response for its muscular styling as well as a mix of practicality with aesthetics.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Cr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cr-v
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 14.4 kmpl
₹28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sells 353,188 two-wheelers in May)

At the heart of the scooter comes a 330cc liquid-cooled motor churning 28.8bhp bhp of power and 31.5Nm of torque. One of the feature highlights of the scooter include the 2-level torque control. The suspension kit on the model includes the USD telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks. 

Apart from the ADV350, the company has also filed a patent for the Honda Vario 160 which is a sporty offering. It comes with an aggressive LED headlamp and body panels. At the heart of the scooter comes a 160 cc engine which delivers 15bhp of power and 13.4Nm of torque. For the record, the output of this is similar to the Aerox 155, which already sells in India. 

Needless to say, patent applications don't guarantee the models' launch in India. 

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2022, 06:14 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Vario Vario 160 Honda ADV350 Honda two-wheelers
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens
File photo: Sony Vision-S 02 (L), an SUV prototype vehicle, and the Vision-S 01 sedan concept (R) are on display during a Sony media event for CES 2022.
Honda, Sony may join forces to have new EV venture: Report
Jaguar Land Rover's vehicles at Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee Pagenat.
First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee parade
Porsche 911 art cars are limited to a production number of 911 units.
Porsche 911 wireframe sculpture is a life-sized true example of automotive art

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kia will launch the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2.
Kia EV6 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Honda Vario 160, ADV350 premium scooters may arrive in India. Here's why
Honda Vario 160, ADV350 premium scooters may arrive in India. Here's why
Lamborghini Urus SUV hits major milestone, 20,000 units now out on global roads
Lamborghini Urus SUV hits major milestone, 20,000 units now out on global roads
Car maintenance at ₹200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Riding to Ladakh? Jawa-Yezdi motorcycle riders to get free service packages
Riding to Ladakh? Jawa-Yezdi motorcycle riders to get free service packages
Ola Electric looking for partner to set up EV cell manufacturing plant in India
Ola Electric looking for partner to set up EV cell manufacturing plant in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city