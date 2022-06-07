Honda Vario 160, ADV350 premium scooters may arrive in India. Here's why

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has patented several two-wheelers in the market. Apart from filing a design patent for U-Go electric scooter, the company has also filed patent application for off-road maxi-scooter - the ADV350 as well as Vario 160 premium scooter. While the former, as the name suggests, is a muscular-looking adventure offering, the latter is a sport-oriented scooter that takes on the likes of the Yamaha Aerox 155.

The Honda ADV350 is a rugged-looking premium scooter that features a fairly tall stance. After making its first official debut at the EICMA 2021, the scooter was later on introduced in the international markets and gathered a positive response for its muscular styling as well as a mix of practicality with aesthetics.

At the heart of the scooter comes a 330cc liquid-cooled motor churning 28.8bhp bhp of power and 31.5Nm of torque. One of the feature highlights of the scooter include the 2-level torque control. The suspension kit on the model includes the USD telescopic front forks and twin rear shocks.

Apart from the ADV350, the company has also filed a patent for the Honda Vario 160 which is a sporty offering. It comes with an aggressive LED headlamp and body panels. At the heart of the scooter comes a 160 cc engine which delivers 15bhp of power and 13.4Nm of torque. For the record, the output of this is similar to the Aerox 155, which already sells in India.

Needless to say, patent applications don't guarantee the models' launch in India.

