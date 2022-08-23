Honda launches KTM Duke 250 rivalling CB250R in Malaysia

If launched in India, Honda CB250R will go against the KTM Duke 250, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Honda has launched the updated CB250R in Malaysia at a price of 23,999 RPM when converted, it is equal to ₹4.27 lakhs. The CB250R is a neo-retro motorcycle that now comes with a bunch of updates, which are mostly mechanical. The motorcycle is not expected to launch in our country because, in India, there is already the CB300F and the CB300R.

In terms of updates, the CB250R gets Showa’s Big Piston Separate Function Inverted Fork in the front. At the rear, there is a mono-shock that gets five steps of adjustability. Another update that Honda made was a new LCD instrument cluster that now gets a gear position indicator along with other information.

The engine on the CB350R is a 249 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 27.6 PS of max power and 23.4 Nm of peak torque. When compared, the KTM Duke 250 produces 30 PS of max power and 24 Nm of peak torque. On paper, the Duke 250 is more powerful but it is important to note that the CB250R weighs 26 kgs less at 144 kg.

Honda has not made any change to the braking setup. So, it continues to come with a 296 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as standard. Both the wheels measure 17-inches, this and the light weight makes the motorcycle feels nimble. The front tyre has a 110 section whereas the rear one has a width of 150 section. Honda does offer LED lighting all-around.

In India, Honda has the CB300R which is also a neo-roadster that comes with a 286 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 31.1 PS of max power and 27.5 Nm of peak torque. The Honda CB300R has priced at ₹2.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

