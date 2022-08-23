HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Launches Ktm Duke 250 Rivalling Cb250r In Malaysia

Honda launches KTM Duke 250 rivalling CB250R in Malaysia

If launched in India, Honda CB250R will go against the KTM Duke 250, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 21:14 PM
The CB250R comes with a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. 
The CB250R comes with a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. 
The CB250R comes with a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. 
The CB250R comes with a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. 

Honda has launched the updated CB250R in Malaysia at a price of 23,999 RPM when converted, it is equal to 4.27 lakhs. The CB250R is a neo-retro motorcycle that now comes with a bunch of updates, which are mostly mechanical. The motorcycle is not expected to launch in our country because, in India, there is already the CB300F and the CB300R. 

In terms of updates, the CB250R gets Showa’s Big Piston Separate Function Inverted Fork in the front. At the rear, there is a mono-shock that gets five steps of adjustability. Another update that Honda made was a new LCD instrument cluster that now gets a gear position indicator along with other information. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹49,336 - 72,246 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Grazia (HT Auto photo)
Honda Grazia
124 cc
₹60,539 - 90,234 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Dio (HT Auto photo)
Honda Dio
109.51 cc
₹63,273 - 78,742 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Sp 125
124 cc
₹65,467 - 88,112 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹65,573 - 78,146 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Livo (HT Auto photo)
Honda Livo
109.51 cc
₹68,989 - 80,843 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The engine on the CB350R is a 249 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 27.6 PS of max power and 23.4 Nm of peak torque. When compared, the KTM Duke 250 produces 30 PS of max power and 24 Nm of peak torque. On paper, the Duke 250 is more powerful but it is important to note that the CB250R weighs 26 kgs less at 144 kg. 

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Honda has not made any change to the braking setup. So, it continues to come with a 296 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as standard. Both the wheels measure 17-inches, this and the light weight makes the motorcycle feels nimble. The front tyre has a 110 section whereas the rear one has a width of 150 section. Honda does offer LED lighting all-around. 

In India, Honda has the CB300R which is also a neo-roadster that comes with a 286 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 31.1 PS of max power and 27.5 Nm of peak torque. The Honda CB300R has priced at 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 21:14 PM IST
TAGS: Honda CB250R Honda CB250R
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Honda launches KTM Duke 250 rivalling CB250R in Malaysia
Honda launches KTM Duke 250 rivalling CB250R in Malaysia
Mercedes-AMG brings in exclusive GT3 Edition 55 racing car
Mercedes-AMG brings in exclusive GT3 Edition 55 racing car
Mercedes AMG EQS all set for India launch: Check range, features, expected price
Mercedes AMG EQS all set for India launch: Check range, features, expected price
This electric car broke two Guinness World Records
This electric car broke two Guinness World Records
Delhi to get one charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024
Delhi to get one charging point for every 15 EVs by 2024

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city