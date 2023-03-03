HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Introduces New Accessory Kits For The H'ness Cb350 And Cb350rs,

Honda introduces new accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS,

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have introduced new custom kits for H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. The brand will be launching these kits on March 6th. There are four kits for the H'ness CB350 and two kits for the CB350RS. These custom kits are part of “MY CB, MY WAY", the main thing that Honda is focusing on is that customers would be able to accessorize their motorcycles as per their liking.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2023, 10:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
There are four custom kits for the H'ness CB350 and two custom kits for the CB350RS.
There are four custom kits for the H'ness CB350 and two custom kits for the CB350RS.
There are four custom kits for the H'ness CB350 and two custom kits for the CB350RS.
There are four custom kits for the H'ness CB350 and two custom kits for the CB350RS.

The new accessory kits will retrofit the current CB350RS and H'ness CB350 as well. The customers can buy the whole kit or they can get individual accessories from the dealerships. Because these accessories are genuine, they will also come with a warranty for a specific amount of time. Here are all the kits and what they offer.

Comfort Custom Kit for H'ness CB350

The Comfort Custom is made to enhance the comfort level of the motorcycle. It comes with wide foot pegs, a new main seat, knuckle guards, grip ends, a pillion backrest and a long visor.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Honda Hness Cb350 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Hness Cb350
348.36 cc
₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Benelli Imperiale 400 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Imperiale 400
374 cc
₹1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Tourer Custom Kit for H'ness CB350

Then there is the Tourer Custom for people who want to do long tours on the H'ness CB350. It comes with a new main seat, a garnish for the side panel, wide foot pegs, a rear carrier, knuckle guards and a long visor.

Solo Carrier Custom Kit for H'ness CB350

If someone wants to tour alone then he can opt for the Solo Carrier Custom. It gets a new main seat, wheel stripes, grip ends and a small meter visor. The rear seat has been removed in favour of a carrier.

Cafe Racer Custom Kit for H'ness CB350

The Cafe Racer Custom gets wheel stripes, a side cover garnish, a new main seat, a headlamp cowl, grip ends and a single-seat cowl.

Cafe Racer RS Custom Kit for CB350RS

Honda has also made a Custom kit to modify the looks of the CB350 into a cafe racer. The Cafe Racer RS kit comes with a headlamp and a single-seat cowl, grip ends and wheel stripes.

SUV Custom Kit for CB350RS

Finally, there is the SUV Custom Kit for the CB350RS. It gets wheels stripes, a meter visor and knuckle guards.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2023, 10:21 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India CB350RS Hness CB350 Hond
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city