Honda introduces new accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS,

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have introduced new custom kits for H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. The brand will be launching these kits on March 6th. There are four kits for the H'ness CB350 and two kits for the CB350RS. These custom kits are part of “MY CB, MY WAY", the main thing that Honda is focusing on is that customers would be able to accessorize their motorcycles as per their liking.

The new accessory kits will retrofit the current CB350RS and H'ness CB350 as well. The customers can buy the whole kit or they can get individual accessories from the dealerships. Because these accessories are genuine, they will also come with a warranty for a specific amount of time. Here are all the kits and what they offer.

Comfort Custom Kit for H'ness CB350

The Comfort Custom is made to enhance the comfort level of the motorcycle. It comes with wide foot pegs, a new main seat, knuckle guards, grip ends, a pillion backrest and a long visor.

Similar Products Find more Bikes Honda Hness Cb350 348.36 cc ₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Cb350rs 348.36 cc ₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 cc ₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Royal Enfield Classic 350 349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual ₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Benelli Imperiale 400 374 cc ₹1.89 - 2.11 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Tourer Custom Kit for H'ness CB350

Then there is the Tourer Custom for people who want to do long tours on the H'ness CB350. It comes with a new main seat, a garnish for the side panel, wide foot pegs, a rear carrier, knuckle guards and a long visor.

Solo Carrier Custom Kit for H'ness CB350

If someone wants to tour alone then he can opt for the Solo Carrier Custom. It gets a new main seat, wheel stripes, grip ends and a small meter visor. The rear seat has been removed in favour of a carrier.

Cafe Racer Custom Kit for H'ness CB350

The Cafe Racer Custom gets wheel stripes, a side cover garnish, a new main seat, a headlamp cowl, grip ends and a single-seat cowl.

Cafe Racer RS Custom Kit for CB350RS

Honda has also made a Custom kit to modify the looks of the CB350 into a cafe racer. The Cafe Racer RS kit comes with a headlamp and a single-seat cowl, grip ends and wheel stripes.

SUV Custom Kit for CB350RS

Finally, there is the SUV Custom Kit for the CB350RS. It gets wheels stripes, a meter visor and knuckle guards.

First Published Date: