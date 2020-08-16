Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is rumored to be planning on a completely new 200 cc motorcycle which will go on to rival the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4v.

The company has already patented the CBF190R for the Indian market last year which makes use believe that the upcoming Pulsar NS200 rival could be largely based on this bike sharing exterior design, styling and mechanicals as well. While there is no concrete information available on the upcoming bike, but the upcoming 200 cc motorcycle may come out as a bigger CB Hornet since the company wouldn't have to work on a completely new name from the ground up and 'Hornet' is already quite a very familiar brand in the Indian market.

On the outside, it will most likely sport the same sharper and sportier design of the CBF190R which would help establish itself in the highly competitive 200 cc space.

In terms of mechanicals, its engine may also be based upon the CBF190R's 184 cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit which produces 16.86 PS of maximum power and 16.3 Nm of peak torque. Expect the engine to be tuned to deliver a higher output somewhere in the range of 20-22 PS, since the current figures are clearly not enough to threaten its arch rivals. The transmission unit could be either a 5-speed or 6-speed unit.

In order to keep the overall costs down, Honda could do away with the upside down (USD) front fork and instead use conventional telescopic units, while a dual-channel ABS is likely to be standard.

As far as pricing goes, Honda is likely to target a bracket of ₹1.30 lakh to ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).