Honda CBR650R launched in India at 10 lakh. Here’s what it gets

The 2025 Honda CBR650R has been launched in India priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes as a renewal of the awaited sport tourer coming back to Indian shores. Among its plans of consolidating its BigWing portfolio, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India looks to introduce middleweight models and more. The 2025 CBR650R comes with several updates, which puts it apart from its predecessor. Here are more details on how Honda's newly launched middle-weight sports tourer differs.

1 Honda CBR650R: Design Interestingly, the 2025 Honda CBR650R looks similar to the CBR1000RR Fireblade. The bike gets the full fairing with the split LED headlamps. The styling has grown sharper than the predecessor with a more angular fairing, while the tail section has been revised for a more upswept look. The 2025 CBR650R for India will be available in two colour options - Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic

2 Honda CBR650R: Engine The 2025 CBR650R gets powered by a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine. The motor makes 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. It’s noteworthy to mention that the e-Clutch that Honda debuted on middleweight bikes in 2023 has been given a skip for the Indian market.

3 Honda CBR650R: Specs On the hardware front, the 2025 CBR650R gets 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance will come from the radial-mounted dual 310 mm front disc brakes. The bike also gets dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is Honda-speak for traction control.

