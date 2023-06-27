Honda Activa scooter crosses three-crore sales milestone

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday announced that it has achieved a significant milestone of selling three crore Activa scooters. The company claims that it is the only scooter brand in the country to achieve this feat in just 22 years. First introduced in 2001, Activa has continuously been the best-selling scooter for daily commuting needs. In 2003-04, within three of being introduced, it became the top product in its segment.

In the subsequent two years, the scooter crossed the milestone of finding 10 lakh homes in the country. In 2015, the scooter brand accomplished one-crore-customer mark while another two crore customers were added in just seven years, i.e. in 2023, with twice the speed.

During its 22-year journey, the Activa also achieved many industry-first milestones. The scooter was introduced with the industry-first Tuff-up Tube, which is the company's patented puncture resistance technology. It helps in minimising sudden punctures by up to 70%.

Activa became the first scooter in its segment to come with BS6 compliant engine. The Activa 125 BS6 was introduced in 2018-19 with 26 new patent applications and a claim of 13% more mileage. These technologies included silent start with patented ACG starter motor and tumble flow technology. It also came equipped with idling start stop system, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor and an industry-first optional six-year extended warranty.

The latest 2023 Activa became OBD2-compliant and came with industry-first Honda Smart Key system. The smart key enables features such as Smart Find, Smart Safe, Smart Unlock and Smart Start. It can be used to find the scooter in a parking lot. The turn indicators will blink twice when the Answer Back button is pressed and the scooter is within 10 metres of range. There is also an Anti-theft system on offer which enables the immobilizer function automatically after the key goes beyond 2 metres of range.

