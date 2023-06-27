HT Auto
Honda Activa rider performs stunt on streets of Ahmedabad, caught by cops

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2023, 14:07 PM
One person was nabbed after performing stunt on his Honda Activa scooter on the streets of Ahmedabad on June 24. The video of the Honda Activa rider doing stunt was shot on the Sindhu Bhavan Road (SBR) in the capital city of Gujarat which later went viral on social media. The police has registered a case against the traffic violator. He was identified as an 18-year old resident named Sahil Amit Datania.

This person, identified as an 18-year old boy from Ahmedabad, was caught performing stunt by standing on his moving Honda Activa scooter in the city on a busy road.
The video shows the rider standing on top of the moving Honda Activa scooter. The SBR road is usually one of the busiest roads in the city. It has been a popular destination for two-wheeler riders performing stunts. Netizens pointed at how the action of the accused could have put his and others’ lives at danger.

Later, the cops took cognisance of the video and tracked him down through CCTV footage. “During interrogation, Sahil confirmed that it was his video. Subsequently, a case was registered against him at the M Division Traffic Police Station and he was arrested. The accused had recently learnt the stunt and was trying it on the SBR. However, a vigilant citizen captured the dangerous act on his camera and tagged the Ahmedabad police on social media," said the police.

According to police, cases of such stunts have increased in recent times. Often, two-wheeler riders tamper with number plates to evade action. However, the accused was caught within 24 hours of the incident by the Ahmedabad Police by tracking down the registration number of the Honda Activa scooter. The police later took to social media and said, “A video went viral on social media in Ahmedabad city. Based on the viral video of the driver doing stunts on Activa on Sindhubhan road, legal action was taken against the Activa driver Ahmedabad City Traffic Police."

The incident came to light around the same time when Mumbai Traffic Police nabbed a person riding scooter without helmet along with seven minors. The person was slapped with charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2023, 14:07 PM IST
