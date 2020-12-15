Honda Activa 6G, one of the models under India's most selling scooter brand (Activa) is now available with a cashback scheme as a part of the year-ending offers from the Japanese automaker. The firm is offering a cashback of up to ₹5,000 on credit/debit card EMI with its partner banks. Under the offer, the company is also promising a hassle-free process saving the customer from the hassle of hypothecation and documentation procedure.

The Honda Activa has evolved over the years and is widely trusted for its durable built quality and competent powertrain. It uses a 109.51 cc air-cooled engine with Honda’s patent PGM-Fi (Programmed Fuel-injection), eSP (Enhanced Smart Power), and HET (Honda Eco Technology). This powertrain pushes out 7.79 PS of maximum power and 8.79 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT unit.

The Activa 6G comes with features such as a full-LED headlight, external fuel filling cap, engine start/stop switch, and a bigger 12-inch wheel with an updated telescopic suspension setup.

The scooter is made available in two variants including - Standard and Deluxe trim. While the lower Standard trim has been priced at ₹65,892, the higher Deluxe trim costs ₹67,392 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The colour palette includes six options - blue, red, yellow, black, white and grey. It rivals the likes of the popular TVS Jupiter scooter.

Recently, on the completion of 20 years of Activa scooter in India, Honda announced the launch of a special edition of Activa 6G. The new special edition model pays tribute to the journey of the two-wheeler in India and gets a special Matte Mature Brown with matching rear grab-rails.