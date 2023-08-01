Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported a sharp decline of 23.74 per cent in cumulative sales in July 2023. The two-wheeler giant sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022. Honda 2Wheelers India's domestic sales for the previous month stood at 310,867 units, witnessing a drop of 22.80 per cent when compared to 402,701 units sold during the same period last year.

Exports also witnessed a fall of nearly 33 per cent 27,443 units shipped overseas in July, as against 40,942 units exported during the same period last year. On the other hand, Honda’s cumulative sales grew by 4.39 per cent month-on-month when compared to 324,093 units sold in June this year.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp's sales drop 14% in July; attributes decline to incessant rains

Honda’s volumes have been on a steady decline with the company yet to make any big waves with its latest launches. Sales weren’t any better for industry leader Hero MotoCorp in July, which also witnessed a 14 per cent drop in July in year-on-year volumes. The 391,310 units last month and attributed to the decline in sales to the incessant rains that rampantly affected the rural markets across several states.

HMSI is now gearing up to arrive with a resurgence in the festive season. The company will launch a new premium commuter soon, which is likely to be based on the popular-selling Unicorn 160. There are also reports of a new premium 350 cc motorcycle in the works, possibly based on the H’ness CB350 platform. More recently, the company introduced the Honda Dio 125, bringing the popular nameplate to the more competitive 125 cc segment.

First Published Date: