Honda 100 cc commuter motorcycle to be launched tomorrow, to rival Hero Splendor

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has been teasing its upcoming 100 cc commuter for a while now and the motorcycle is set to be launched on March 15, 2023. With the new offering, likely to be called the ‘Honda Shine 100’, the Japanese two-wheeler giant is all set to take on erstwhile partner Hero MotoCorp in its stronghold - the entry-level commuter motorcycle segment.

The upcoming 100 cc Honda commuter means big volumes for the manufacturer. The teaser hints at the company aiming for the semi-urban and rural markets, which is also where products like the Hero Splendor, HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina and the TVS Star City have a strong market share. The new commuter will be competing with these models and should bring significant volumes for the manufacturer.

Also Read : New Honda 100 cc commuter to launch this week: What to expect

The teaser images also promise a simple no-nonsense commuter complete with a biking fairing, wide pull-back handlebar, single-piece seat, alloy wheels, and a side-slung exhaust. The styling appears to be a toned-down version of the Honda CB Shine 125. Other components like include telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, drum brakes with an optional front disc brake version, and an analogue console with a digital readout.

Similar Products Find more Bikes UPCOMING Honda Activa 7g 110 cc | Petrol | Automatic ₹0.8 - 0.9 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Honda Cbr1000rr-r 1000cc | Manual ₹32.68 - 34 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Hornet 2.0 184.4 cc ₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Honda Cbr500r ₹4.99 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Honda Cb350rs 348.36 cc ₹1.9 - 1.98 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Hness Cb350 348.36 cc ₹1.86 - 1.96 Lakhs* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Details on the motor are now available yet but the 100 cc unit will get a single-cylinder, air-cooled layout. Power and torque figures should be around 8 bhp and 8 Nm of peak torque, on par with rivals. This will be Honda’s smallest capacity engine to be sold in the country and will meet the new OBD-II and RDE compliance norms. Expect it to be E20-ready as well. The new Honda 100 cc commuter is expected to be priced between ₹70,000-72,000 (ex-showroom), which will undercut the Hero Splendor’s entry pricing of ₹72,000. That said, the Bajaj Platina is the most accessible offering here at ₹65,856. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

Keep watching this space for all the action from the Honda 100 cc commuter launch tomorrow.

First Published Date: