HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers New Honda 100 Cc Commuter Motorcycle To Launch This Week: What To Expect

New Honda 100 cc commuter motorcycle to launch this week: What to expect

Having recently rolled out accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350 RS, Honda is now gearing up to focus on the 100 cc segment, with its new motorcycle slated to launch in India on March 15. The upcoming 100 cc new motorcycle could be christened as Honda Shine 100, as the company would like to cash in on the success of the Shine nomenclature. In fact, the teaser image has the tagline ‘Shining Future’. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd (HMSI) has already teased the motorcycle online through a cryptic image.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2023, 09:51 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Honda 100cc motorcycle will rival the likes of the Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor and Bajaj Platina 100.
The new Honda 100cc motorcycle will rival the likes of the Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor and Bajaj Platina 100.
The new Honda 100cc motorcycle will rival the likes of the Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor and Bajaj Platina 100.
The new Honda 100cc motorcycle will rival the likes of the Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor and Bajaj Platina 100.

Besides the Hero Splendor, which is the bestselling motorcycle range in India, this upcoming Honda motorcycle will also challenge the Hero HF100 alongside the Bajaj Platina 100 and CT100. The upcoming 100 cc Honda motorcycle is expected to get a front profile similar to the Shine 125. If the cryptic image accurately depicts what is coming, it could receive alloy wheels, telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the back.

Also Read : Hero Electric teases new electric scooter, debut on March 15

The teaser illustration hints that the motorcycle will sport bikini fairing, featuring a small raised V-section at the centre, a very similar design philosophy to the current Shine. The mirrors in the image look pretty stylish, but the bike appears more straightforward than the 125 cc Shine in its long, flat single-piece seat that features to step in the middle. Also, it could come with Red paint with white decals and Blue colour with white stripes among the colour options.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Honda Shine (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine
124 cc
₹69,018 - 84,311 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Hf Deluxe (HT Auto photo)
Hero Hf Deluxe
97.2 cc
₹47,385 - 63,425 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Platina 100 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Platina 100
102 cc
₹46,816 - 65,952 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Rayzr 125
66 kmpl | 125 cc
₹69,860 - 91,000 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Eeve Xeniaa (HT Auto photo)
Eeve Xeniaa
₹69,900 - 73,900 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 125
60 kmpl | 124 cc
₹69,961 - 86,715 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Honda has not revealed any detail about the specification or pricing of the motorcycle. However, it could be priced between 60,000 and 70,000 (ex-showroom), which will help HMSI better pit the upcoming 100 cc motorcycle against the Hero Splendor. On the engine front, the upcoming Honda motorcycle would get a 100 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that will come as RDE and E20 fuel compliant, meeting the latest regulations.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2023, 09:51 AM IST
TAGS: Platina 100 CT100 sport Honda Shine Honda Shine 100 Hero HF Deluxe Hero Splendor Bajaj Platina 100.
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city