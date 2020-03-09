If you don't have a personal garage/space to park your set of wheels safely, then you might be in trouble since Holi 2020 is just around the corner. This festival can be harsh on your bike if its left uncovered and there is nobody to make sure if its safe from the street minions who go on a rampage on this day. So give the story below a thorough read in case you can relate to the above situation.

First and foremost, make sure that your bike cover is waterproof and it goes without saying why. The coloured water used in Holi celebrations is slightly different in chemical composition in comparison to the regular tap water. When splashed over untreated paint/metal surfaces, it might react and result in loss of luster from metal surfaces.

What's worst is that it may make its way to the certain sections of the motorcycle frame which have been damaged during prolonged usage. This chemically altered water may accelerate rust/corrosion which compromises the structural strength of the bike's frame in a longer run.

So in case you can see some rust cracking up even on the tiniest sections of your bike, make sure to treat the surface using a cleaning solution and then further add a layer of paint or polish which will act a protective film. This will not only stop further increment of corrosion but will also keep the body strength intact in a longer term.

On the flip-side if your motorcycle gets targeted and there's nothing you can do about it. Then make sure to give a thorough wash and wax session to the bike, the very next day. Use a premium quality washing shampoo to get the stains off the surface, followed by a proper wax/polish session to keep the luster on.

Also, if you need to ride the bike on the festival day itself, make sure to use a full face helmet which will protect your head/face from being targeted by water balloons. This will also provide you a better protection in case of a fall, though we wouldn't recommend riding a bike on this day due to safety reasons.







