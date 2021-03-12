Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition motorcycle in India. The bike has been priced at ₹1,08,750 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is costlier than the regular version of the motorcycle which retails at ₹1,03,900 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the drum brake variant and goes up to ₹1,06,950(ex-showroom Delhi) for the disc variant.

Hero achieved the 100 million cumulative production milestone in January and to commemorate the milestone, it announced six special edition models including the Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition. Apart from the Xtreme 160R, it also announced special editions of bikes such as Splendor+, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters).

These special edition models from Hero are expected to be launched soon in the coming few weeks.

The Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition gets a special, dual-tone paint scheme that separates it from the original model. The red/white dual-tone paint finish can be found on the headlight mask, fuel tank, and rear panel of the motorcycle. Apart from the special paint scheme, the rest of the details like the full-LED lighting, a hazard switch, a side stand engine cut-off switch, a fully-digital console, and Auto Sail functionality, have been carried forward as is.

As for the mechanicals, the bike uses the same 163cc, single-cylinder engine which has been rated to develop 15bhp of maximum power and 14Nm of peak torque. The transmission option also remains the same five-speed unit.

The Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition is only available in a single variant. Some of the key rivals to the bike include TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160.