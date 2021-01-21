Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced that it has achieved a monumental 100 million production milestone since the company started operations in 1984.

The 100 millionth bike to roll out of Hero's production facility was an Xtreme 160R which came out of Hero's Haridwar-based facility.

Previously, the 50 million production milestone was achieved back in 2013 and it took Hero only around seven years to reach the next milestone. As per the company, the new landmark is 'one of the fastest global achievements of the 100 million cumulative production mark, with the last 50 million units coming in a span of just seven years'.

In order to commemorate the new milestone, the company has also introduced six new celebratory models including Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters). These new bikes and scooters will go on sale in the country from February 2021. Prices and other closer details on the new models will be announced in the later stage.

The 100 millionth Hero bike - Xtreme 160 R is one of the latest offerings from the Gurugram based two-wheeler maker. It comes loaded with a 163 cc Air-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC. The engine is rated to deliver 15.3 PS at 8500 rpm and 14 Nm at 6500 rpm. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is currently priced from rs 1,03,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

To mark the occasion, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp said, “We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our Vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ we will be launching a host of new motorcycles & scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions."