Hero Super Splendor BS 6 - Top 5 key highlights

On Thursday, Hero MotoCorp launched the updated Super Splendor motorcycle in its new BS 6 avatar. The motorcycle has been priced at ₹67,300 (ex-showroom Delhi), which is ₹6,600 more than the previous price. Apart from a BS 6 compliant engine, the motorcycle has gained a slew of new updates, all of which are mentioned in the report below.

Design/Styling Tweaks:

The Super Splendor BS 6 features a slightly updated exterior styling which include a different headlight cowl and flatter looking fuel tank. The new bike looks tad sportier and more appealing than the older BS 4 model it replaces. The design tweaks doesn't bring any major change in the overall silhouette of the bike, which looks, more or less, the same. Moreover, it also gets an all-new Metallic Nexus Blue paint scheme, along with the Glaze Black, Heavy Grey and Candy Blazing Red colours.

Updated Powertrain:

The new update has given the Hero Super Splendor a fuel-injected 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which now churns out 10.87 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The company claims that overall power output is now up by 19%.

Updated Transmission:

In the BS 6 avatar, the motorcycle now comes with a 5-speed gearbox, while the previous BS 4 version only came with a 4-speed unit. Addition of one more gear should provide more flexibility across the rev range, and thus more ease of riding.

Updated Chassis:

Apart from the engine, transmission and design, the new Super Splendor also reserves some updates in its frame department. The bike now employs a new and rigid diamond frame. As per the company, the new frame contributes to improved handling and better riding dynamics. Furthermore, the bike also benefits from an increased suspension travel, +15 mm (front) and +7.5 mm (rear). The longer travel result in raised ground clearance which now stands at 180 mm. For the record, it is +30 mm more than before. Apart from that, the bike gets a longer seat (+45 mm) for more comfort and support.

New Brakes:

In its BS 6 avatar, the Hero Super Splendor now also features a disc brake at the front in its Self-Disc Alloy wheel variant. For the uninitiated, the previous model was only featured in a single Drum brake variant. The higher placed, Self-Disc Alloy wheel variant costs ₹70,800 (ex-showroom Delhi).