Hero Motocorp's sales fall by 35.47% in April 2021

Hero MotoCorp informed on Saturday that it has sold 372,285 two-wheelers in April 2021. In terms of the MoM sales, the company took a hit of 35.47% as previously it had sold 5,76,957 units in March 2021.

Hero's April 2021 sales numbers are incomparable with the previous year's sales since the company didn't manufacture or sell any two-wheeler units in April 2020 due to the state of lockdown.

Out of 372,285 units sold last month, 339,329 included motorcycles while the rest 32,956 were scooters. The domestic sales for Hero stood at 342,614 units in April, while exports were recorded at 29,671.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp announces huge discounts on custom Harley-Davidson models)

The company said that the April 2021 sales took a hit due to the temporary closure of plant operations and the retail outlets across the Indian states with a temporary lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp launches virtual showroom feature to garner digital sales)

Meanwhile, Hero has announced that it has decided to completely halt the manufacturing operations across its plants in India. Also, its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and the R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur are currently in a hibernation state. The plant operations will resume on May 10, it further added.