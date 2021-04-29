Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced the launch of a virtual showroom feature to join the bandwagon of digital sales in the Covid-19 era. Hero's virtual showroom will provide a feature of digital sales for customers who are unable to be physically present at the dealerships when making a Hero bike purchase.

The company says that its new virtual showroom promises to 'discover, engage and purchase' the company's bikes and scooter by providing a fully digital experience. It will offer a complete 360-degree view of the space as well as the product. It will also allow a user to browse and explore the complete technical details of each and every Hero model from the comfort of home.

The virtual showroom can be accessed at the company's official website. Commenting on the initiative, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “At Hero MotoCorp we are constantly striving to enhance our customer buying experience. Considering the need for social distancing and catering to the digitally savvy customers, it is imperative for our services to be present at the customers’ fingertips while providing a holistic experience right from the beginning of their purchase journey. This feature is in line with our commitment to build value-led initiatives. Soon after launching our messaging app based chatbot services, we are now bringing a Hero showroom straight to the customer's room."

As per the company, the new feature allows the customer to request a callback and enquire about the vehicle of the choice. Simultaneously, the option of direct purchase is also available.