Hero MotoCorp launches Pleasure+ XTec with Bluetooth connectivity. Check price

Hero MotoCorp on Monday launched the new Pleasure+ XTec scooter in the Indian market at ₹61,000 for the LX variant and ₹69,500 for the Pleasure+ 110 XTec. The scooter now comes equipped with a host of new features which include digital analog speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity, side-stand engine cut-off, among others.

Looking at making the most of the festive period, Hero MotoCorp is betting big on the Pleasure+ XTec to further widen the options available to prospective buyers. At the same time, the features on offer have been improved in order to better compete in the segment. The digital analog speedometer, for instance, comes with call and SMS alert functionality. There is also an Idle-Stop-Start System on the scooter courtesy i3S technology.

Hero MotoCorp is backing the scooter to appeal to a wide set of audience. ““The iconic Pleasure brand enjoys a strong connect with the customers. With a host of first-in segment features, the new Pleasure+ ‘XTec’ is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio and will bring great cheer to the youth this festive season," said Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp.

Hero Pleasure+ XTec design highlights:

The latest from Hero MotoCorp gets a projector head light which is a segment first addition. The company claims that this provides 25% more light intensity with a longer and wider reach and anti-fog advantage. Additionally, the scooter gets chrome treatment on the mirrors, muffler protector, handle bar, seat backrest and on the fender stripe. The seat in in dual tone while the innerl panels are coloured.

The seat backrest too has been improved with the promise of more comfort for the passenger while the metal front fender claims to be more durable.

Hero Pleasure+ XTec colour options:

The Hero Pleasure+XTec is being offered in seven colour options with the Jubilant Yellow being especially created for a more exclusive appeal.

Hero Pleasure+ XTec engine:

The scooter is powered by a 110cc BS-6 compliant engine which produces 8 BHP @ 7000 RPM and offers torque figures of 8.7 NM @ 5500.