Hero MotoCorp expands operations in this country

Hero MotoCorp on Friday has announced that it has expanded operations in El Salvador. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has opened its flagship outlet in the country's capital city San Salvador to commence retail sales there.

The auto company in a release has said that it has a distribution network of more than 200 touchpoints, including five company-owned showrooms, 15 dealerships, 85 retail and 26 spare part outlets and service centres across 14 cities in El Salvador. With this, Hero MotoCorp currently has footprints in 43 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, South and Central America.

Hero MotoCorp in a regulatory filing has said that in El Salvador, it will sell motorcycles and scooters ranging from entry-level models to premium range. The motorcycles and scooters that will be sold in the country include models such as XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Hunk 160R, Hunk 190R, Hunk 150, Ignitor 125, Eco150, Eco 125 and Dash 125.

Speaking about the introduction of the flagship store, Sanjay Bhan, Hero MotoCorp Head - Global Business, said that the strengthening and expansion of the company's network in El Salvador clearly underscore the market's importance for Hero MotoCorp.

He also said that there has been a steadily growing demand among customers in El Salvador for Hero MotoCorp's motorcycles and scooters. “We will continue to keep consolidating our presence in this market in both immediate and medium-term," he further added.

Hero MotoCorp is the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India and in the world as well. Despite further strengthening its market share in the Indian market, the two-wheeler manufacturer is also focusing on expanding its international presence. While the two-wheeler brand is focusing on introducing new and premium products, it is also expanding its retail network across the world.

