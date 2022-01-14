Hero MotoCorp expands operations in this country

HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp will sell a wide range of products in El Salvador that includes XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Hunk 160R, Hunk 190R, Hunk 150, Ignitor 125, Eco150, Eco 125 and Dash 125.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2022, 04:05 PM
Hero MotoCorp claims that it is witnessing a surge in demand for both motorcycles and scooters in El Salvador.
Hero MotoCorp on Friday has announced that it has expanded operations in El Salvador. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has opened its flagship outlet in the country's capital city San Salvador to commence retail sales there.

The auto company in a release has said that it has a distribution network of more than 200 touchpoints, including five company-owned showrooms, 15 dealerships, 85 retail and 26 spare part outlets and service centres across 14 cities in El Salvador. With this, Hero MotoCorp currently has footprints in 43 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, South and Central America.

Hero MotoCorp in a regulatory filing has said that in El Salvador, it will sell motorcycles and scooters ranging from entry-level models to premium range. The motorcycles and scooters that will be sold in the country include models such as XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Hunk 160R, Hunk 190R, Hunk 150, Ignitor 125, Eco150, Eco 125 and Dash 125.

Speaking about the introduction of the flagship store, Sanjay Bhan, Hero MotoCorp Head - Global Business, said that the strengthening and expansion of the company's network in El Salvador clearly underscore the market's importance for Hero MotoCorp.

He also said that there has been a steadily growing demand among customers in El Salvador for Hero MotoCorp's motorcycles and scooters. “We will continue to keep consolidating our presence in this market in both immediate and medium-term," he further added.

Hero MotoCorp is the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India and in the world as well. Despite further strengthening its market share in the Indian market, the two-wheeler manufacturer is also focusing on expanding its international presence. While the two-wheeler brand is focusing on introducing new and premium products, it is also expanding its retail network across the world.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2022, 04:05 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Motorcycles Hero MotoCorp Hero scooter
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

