Hero MotoCorp has launched the final sixth model in the new '100 Million Edition' range on Monday. The Glamour 100 Million Edition has been priced at ₹73,700 (ex-showroom) for the drum brake variant and its disc brake variant has been priced at ₹77,200 (ex-showroom).

Apart from this, the company has also rolled out other similar special edition two-wheelers earlier this month.

The launch of the new '100 Million Edition' range from Hero commemorates the brand's overall sales of 100 million two-wheelers.

As seen on other special edition models in the 100 Million Edition range, the new Glamour has also received a dual-tone white and red finish. The bike also sports a chequered flag design on the headlight cowl, fuel tank, and rear panel.

Save for the new paint scheme there is no other update on the bike. It continues along with its feature list as before which includes a halogen headlight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, auto-sail function, a muscular fuel tank, and split-style alloy wheels. In terms of mechanicals, it gets the same 124.7cc, single-cylinder engine which has been rated to churn out 10.7bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 10.6Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The engine comes paired to a five-speed gearbox.

Hero introduced the special 100 Million Edition models when it achieved the 100 million sales milestone back in January. The final 100 millionth model to come out from the Hero's production lines was the Xtreme 160R model which rolled out from the company's manufacturing plant in Haridwar.

Since April 2020, Hero MotoCorp has manufactured a little more than 5 million two-wheelers, which is down by nearly 15% compared to 7.83 million produced in the previous year, its highest ever (read more details here).