HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Google Wants Employees To Return To Office, Ready To Offer Electric Scooters

Google wants employees to return to office, ready to offer electric scooters

Google employees are eligible to get the lightweight, foldable Unagi Model One electric scooter if they choose to return to office spaces.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2022, 01:07 PM
Unagi Model One comes in both single as well as double motor options. (Photo courtesyL Unagi Scooters)
Unagi Model One comes in both single as well as double motor options. (Photo courtesyL Unagi Scooters)
Unagi Model One comes in both single as well as double motor options. (Photo courtesyL Unagi Scooters)
Unagi Model One comes in both single as well as double motor options. (Photo courtesyL Unagi Scooters)

Google is reportedly urging its employees in the Bay Area and many other locations in the United States to return to office - even if for a few days each week, and is learnt to have offered monthly subscription plans for electric scooters for them. US media reports that Google has tied up with Unagi to offer e-scooters to employees who opt to return to office spaces.

Reports suggest that employees of Google would need to have nine days in office each month to be eligible for the e-scooters. The tech giant will pay the enrollment fee of $50 and the discounted $44.10 monthly fee for each unit for each employee. But the electric scooter isn't like the conventional battery-powered two-wheelers but is the Unagi Model One.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹ 64,990 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Unagi Model One is powered by two electric motors which produce 1.3 hp and offers 32 Nm of torque. With a top speed of 32 kmph, these electric scooters have a range of around 25 kms before needing to be plugged in.

Offering these electric scooters could be a novel way of getting employees back to work after a long work-from-home schedule which first started at the beginning of 2020, during the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. “They (Google) know there’s apprehension amongst employees. People got really accustomed to working from home. And they’re just trying to do everything they can to improve the experience of coming back," said David Hyman, Founder and CEO or Unagi. “What we hope is other companies follow suit. We think it’s a great office perk."

As per a report in the Verge, the eligible locations include Google’s Mountain View headquarters as well as its offices in Seattle, Kirkland, Irvine, Sunnyvale, Playa Vista, Austin, and New York City.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2022, 01:07 PM IST
TAGS: Google EV electric scooter electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products
EMotorad expands e-cycle range with launch of two new products
Google wants employees to return to office, ready to offer electric scooters
Google wants employees to return to office, ready to offer electric scooters
Mercedes-Benz India pushes forward in Q1 2022 with over 4,000 units delivered
Mercedes-Benz India pushes forward in Q1 2022 with over 4,000 units delivered
Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike
Honda Activa 6G and Activa 125 scooters receive fresh price hike
Toyota in trouble, may have to pay big bucks over diesel lawsuit In Australia
Toyota in trouble, may have to pay big bucks over diesel lawsuit In Australia

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city