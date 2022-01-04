First lot of TVS Apache RTR 165 RP sold out in India

TVS Motor Company recently announced the launch of the new Apache RTR 165 RP motorcycle. Now the Hosur-based automaker in a new update said that the initial lot of the motorcycle comprising 200 units has been entirely sold out in the country. The Apache maker added that it will return with more RP series motorcycles soon, although it didn't share any more details.

The new Apache RTR 165 RP was initially launched at a price tag of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the standard dual-disc variant of the Apache RTR 160 4V has been priced much lower at ₹1.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

For a higher price tag, the company offers the motorcycle along with a bunch of styling and mechanical upgrades. The motorcycle boasts its own set of unique, sportier graphics with a tricolour paint theme and TVS Racing decals.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 164.9cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine unlike the standard model which runs on a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, four-valve motor. The engine on the Apache RTR 165 RP comes mated to a five-speed gearbox and is responsible for delivering 18.9bhp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 14.2Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. When compared to the standard model, this engine produces more power but slightly lesser torque as the standard bike churns out 17.3bhp of power at 9,250rpm and 14.73Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. The new RP series Apache also gets a revised bore stroke ratio and a new dome piston for a higher compression ratio.