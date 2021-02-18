Exclusive: Honda to come up with smaller ADV for RedWing dealerships

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is ramping up its affordable premium motorcycle game in the country. It introduced the new Hornet 2.0 in India last year which was followed by H'Ness CB 350 and most recently the CB 350 RS was launched which delineates that the firm is coming with all guns blazing for the higher segment.

(Also Read: Honda's cumulative 2 wheeler sales cross 1.5 crore units mark in southern region)

Now people aware of the latest developments have told HT Auto that Honda is planning to introduce an affordable ADV which will retail from the RedWing dealerships like the Hornet 2.0. The sources added that the motorcycle will share its engine and platform with the new Hornet which will also enable the company to price it competitively in the segment.

Currently, the affordable ADV space has very few options in the country. And the ones available - Hero Xpulse and the Royal Enfield Himalayan - have a huge gap since the former is priced at ₹1.15 lakh, while the latter costs ₹2.01 lakh (both ex-showroom). Honda will be targeting the space in between with its Hornet-based ADV which is likely to be placed somewhere in the bracket of ₹1.35 lakh to ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: Honda 2Wheelers India domestic sales up 11% in January)

The upcoming Honda ADV will share most of its equipment and cycleparts, including frame, engine, suspension with the Hornet 2.0. There will be a 184.40 cc engine which currently churns out a maximum power of 17.26 PS at 8500 rpm and a peak torque of 16.1 Nm at 6000 rpm. The transmission unit could be a five-speed unit. Some of its key features could include LED lighting, a fully digital console, long travel USD front forks, monoshock absorber at the rear, disc brakes, knobby tyres and ABS.



