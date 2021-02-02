Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday announced that it has recorded 11% jump in domestic sales at 416,716 units in January 2021. In comparison, Honda sold 374,091 units in the corresponding period of 2020.

As far as export figures are concerned, Honda shipped 20,467 units last month, as against 29,292 units shipped in the same month of 2021. This is a direct decline of 30% for export figures. The cumulative sales jumped to 437,183 units as against 403,406 two-wheeler units sold last year. As per Honda, it has driven domestic industry growth with 'maximum incremental volumes addition in January 2021.'

Talking about the industry scenario and the market demand, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda has entered 2021 with double-digit growth and added the maximum incremental volumes to the industry. While we do foresee the low base effect to remain in play till the end of Q4 and continue into Q1 of FY’22; we are hopeful that colleges re-opening, on-going COVID vaccination drive and stronger urban demand will act as a tailwind for domestic 2Wheeler demand recovery moving ahead. "

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has also registered its sixth consecutive month of positive year-on-year sales, reflecting a strong recovery since the lockdown was eased.

Guleria further added that “Higher Capex allocation on infrastructure development, new health infrastructure push, increased crop procurement payment to farmers, and new scrappage policy in the Budget 2021 can boost sentiments further. Overall, we are excited for 2021 as the stage is set for the launch of another new model from Honda this month."