EV startup EVTRIC Motors launches two slow speed electric scooters in India

Electric vehicle startup EVTRIC Motors has marked its entry into the Indian electric two-wheeler space by launching its first set of slow speed e-scooters here - EVTRIC AXIS and EVTRIC RIDE. The former has been priced at ₹64,994 while the latter comes with a price tag of ₹67,996 (ex-showroom).

The company will soon open the bookings for the e-scooters offline and online on its official website along with select e-tailers for zero booking amount. In the first phase, these e-scooters will be made available in seven Indian cities - Delhi, Gurugram, Pune, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Tirupati and Hyderabad. It plans to expand its presence in all other cities within a span of six months.

Both the electric scooters come equipped with a detachable lithium-ion battery option that makes charging convenient. The scooters come with a loading capacity of 150 kgs and clock a motor power of 250W. The e-scooters require around 3.5 hours to juice up the battery fully and come with a range of 75 kms on a single charge. The top speed is 25km/h. The e-scooters come with 2+ years of battery warranty.

Both EVTRIC AXIS and EVTRIC RIDE come equipped with LED headlamps, Robotic welding chassis and side stand sensor. They ride on 12-inch tubeless tyres with 190mm ground clearance. They also get reverse park assist function.

The EVTRIC AXIS, that has been designed for young riders, is available in four colour options - Mercury white, Persian red, Lemon yellow and Emperor grey. The EVTRIC RIDE that has been designed for families, comes with more seating space. It is available in five colour options - Deep Cerulean Blue, Persian Red, Sliver, Nobel Grey and Mercury White.

EVTRIC Motors is backed by automation company PAPL that aims to join the EV bandwagon in the country. The company aims to offer a range of electric bicycles, e-scooters, e-motorcycles and electric three-wheelers to customers, going forward. "We have begun with the slow-speed e-scooters category and given the current technology this would be a justified buy for the day-to-day commute of users," said Manoj Patil, MD and Founder of the company.