Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday launched the new Tiger 850 Sport motorcycle in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹11,95,000 (Ex-Showroom Pan India). The new Tiger comes out as the entry-level model in the Tiger range of adventure bikes from Triumph. It is a direct replacement to the existing base Tiger 900 XR trim.

The new Tiger was revealed globally in November 2020 and was listed on the company's Indian website a month later. Triumph says that the new Tiger 850 Sport comes out as a 'perfect balance of power and technology.'

It gets the company's acclaimed 900 cc triple engine platform. The same engine is also shared with the Tiger 900 range of models. As per Triumph, the new Tiger benefits from 'high-spec equipment and technology' which has been developed specifically for the riders who demand a more manageable performance at a lower price tag.

The motorcycle packs the familiar 888 cc, inline three-cylinder engine which is found on the Tiger 900 range of bikes. This engine delivers 84 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm along with 82 Nm of peak torque which is available at 6,500 rpm. It is available with a six-speed manual transmission and slip and assist clutch technology. Triumph claims that the powertrain's tractability at low rpm is courtesy of the T-Plane crank with its 1-3-2 firing order.

Here's how the bike sounds like:

The triple’s T-plane crank delivers a distinctive raspy and deep roaring soundtrack.



The new Tiger boasts a slew of modern features such as all-LED lighting, two riding modes - Rain and Road, a 5-inch full-colour TFT screen, and switchable traction control. It has been offered with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, while its service intervals stand at 16,000 km.

It will be a direct rival to the likes of BMW F 750 GS in India.







