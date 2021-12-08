Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > eBikeGO acquires license to manufacture, sell Muvi electric scooter in India
The Muvi e-scooter can cover 100 km in a single charge in Eco mode.
The Muvi e-scooter can cover 100 km in a single charge in Eco mode.

eBikeGO acquires license to manufacture, sell Muvi electric scooter in India

1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 12:43 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • The Muvi electric scooter uses a swappable battery which can be exchanged at a battery swapping station.

  • Torrot Muvi can cover 100 km in a single charge in Eco mode.

eBikeGo, the electric two-wheeler mobility platform has announced that it has managed to acquire the product license rights to manufacture the Muvi electric scooter from Torrot (Spanish automotive company) in India. This scooter will be sold in India, as well as exported to the worldwide markets. 

The company said in a recent press statement that it aims to capture 5% of the overall worldwide electric two-wheeler market with its manufacturing.

Similar Bikes

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron


₹ 29,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross


₹ 35,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge


₹ 38,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra


₹ 40,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev


₹ 59,900* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie


₹ 64,990* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter


₹ 65,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk (HT Auto photo)

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk


₹ 73,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One


₹ 74,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)

Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot


₹ 79,999* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Nyx


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Flash (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Flash


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima La (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima La


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Hero Electric Optima Li (HT Auto photo)

Hero Electric Optima Li


₹ 1,350* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8) (HT Auto photo)

Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8)


₹ 42,850* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The company also informed that it is optimistic that the Muvi electric scooter will perform well in India and boost the adoption of EVs in the country.

(Also Read: This Made-in-India e-bike gets one lakh bookings in two months since launch)

The company said that it is glad to have received the license of manufacturing Muvi in India. "We are extremely happy to have acquired the license of manufacturing Muvi, one of the leading electric vehicles from renowned international automotive company Torrot in India. Muvi, being a technologically advanced vehicle and already operating in 12 countries, does not require any homologation to supply in these markets, opening ways for global presence," said Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.

The Muvi electric scooter is a lightweight, battery-powered scooter. It weighs only 83 kg and is capable of producing 4.1 CV (3 kW) of power from its electric motor which is equivalent to the power output from a regular 125 cc scooter. It can hit a top speed of 60 kmph and can cover a total full-charge range of 100 km in Eco mode. It uses a swappable battery which can be exchanged at any of the battery swapping stations. 

The key highlight of the Muvi is that it is an IoT and AI-enabled electric scooter that comes with connected features that can be monitored via a smartphone application. 

  • First Published Date : 08 Dec 2021, 12:43 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue