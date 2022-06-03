Ducati Urban Motard India launch just around the corner: What to expect

Ducati India is gearing up for the launch of several new models including the Scrambler Urban Motard which is likely to be the most immediate introduction from the luxury bikemaker in the country. While there is no official indication on the specific launch date, the bike is expected to go on sale this June.

The bike has already gone on sale in the international market so most of the details are already known at the moment. On the outside, it gets a Star White Silk with Ducati GP '19 Red and black graphics which can be seen over its fuel tank. It sports a red front mudguard that has been placed in a typical Scrambler manner. Other key highlights include its flat seat, low handlebar, and side-mounted number plate. It rolls on 17-inch spoked wheels that come shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

(Also Read: Fold, pick, carry: Ducati MG20 electric cycle unveiled)

The wide handlebar along with the flat seat of the motorcycle appears to have been inspired by the Supermoto style motorcycles. The use of the bold white and orange colours gives the motorcycle a very contemporary and unique look.

At the heart of the new Urban Scrambler model sits an 803cc, L-twin engine that delivers 73hp of maximum power at 8,250rpm, backed up with 66.2Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed unit. Its electronics pack includes features such as Cornering ABS, Ducati Multimedia system with LCD, smartphone pairing, and USB socket under the seat.

Housed inside a blacked-out tubular-steel trellis frame, the bike comes fitted with 41mm non-adjustable Kayaba springs and a preload-adjustable rear shock suspension kit. While the braking duties are taken care of by two, 330mm discs at the front and a 245mm disc at the rear.

In terms of pricing, the motorcycle is expected to cost somewhere in the price range of ₹10.20 - 10.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: