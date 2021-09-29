Ducati to unveil a new Multistrada tomorrow. But which one is it?

The new Streetfighter V2 and Multistrada Pikes Peak were papped during a pre-production test ahead of 2022 EICMA show debut. The new model could be the latter that could look almost identical to its V4 brother. If such is the case, it will come out to be the first extension of the new V4 line of Ducati’s adventure tourer.

The Ducati Multistrada Pikes Peak will celebrate the firm’s success at the American hillclimb event. It is likely to feature a more sporting-themed version of the Multistrada, albeit with the focus more on cosmetic accessories. Some of these parts could include Akrapovic silencer and liberal use of carbon fiber.

If however the Multistrada Pikes Peak has been reserved for the later days of the Web Series, Ducati may also reveal the Multistrada V2 on September 30th that is also rumoured to be under development. If such is the case, expect the bike to feature the same 955cc Superquadro twin-cylinder that currently resides in the Panigale V2. It is likely to produce power in the region of 155hp. The Multistrada V2 will come out to be a replacement to the current Multistrada 950, though details are yet to be officially announced.